UConn men’s basketball’s Coach Hurley speaks to the press in person for first time in 15 months

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Dan Hurley spoke to the press in person Friday for the first time in 15 months. The separation was thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that most of the adults in the state are vaccinated, restrictions are lifting and things are starting to get back to ‘normal’.

There were plenty of basketball-related questions to go around Friday, but what made the coach really happy was the fact that things are finally getting closer to normal.

“Yeah, it’s awesome,” he said. “I mean, being able to go into study hall. Sitting next to Gaffney yesterday in study hall and asked him about his class. Going to the training room… interacting with the guys. Give me a chance to talk to some of the women’s players…getting a hug from Akok and getting a handshake. You know, it’s like, it’s been fist bumps and awkward kind of social distancing so it feels good.”