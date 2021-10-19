UConn men’s, women’s basketball teams talk new season at Big East Media Day

NYC (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut (UConn) men’s and women’s basketball teams kick off their seasons in just a couple of weeks. On Tuesday, both teams were at Madison Square Garden for the Big East Media Day, a chance for players and coaches to talk about the new year.

In March 2022, the Big East tournament will celebrate 40 years at Madison Square Garden. And over the years, UConn has had a lot of success in the building. The experts think they will again this season. UConn women pick number one, and the men pick number two.

“It’s great for our fans, it’s great for the State of Connecticut,” Head Coach Dan Hurley of the men’s team told News 8. “You know this is a UConn Huskies in the winter, it’s like the heartbeat of the state. It affects people’s level of happiness and joy to give them that hope and that team that they love and support so much. We understand the impact that we have on the state, we understand the impact that we have on campus, and we understand the impact we have in college basketball.”

UConn women’s Head Coach Geno Auriemma added, “When it became a reality that we would be back in the Big East, my excitement was not for so much for us, but my biggest excitement was what was going to happen with our men’s program. Ultimately, what this preseason ranking does is prove to everyone why we needed to make that move. And every move that you see that happens in that other league now tells you why we really needed to make that move, and how much that was going to benefit our men’s basketball program.”

The Big East tournament starts March 9.