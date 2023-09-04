NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The best college for sports fans in America is the University of Connecticut in Storrs, according to USA Today readers.

UConn won the USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award, beating Florida State, Alabama, Florida and Indiana.

“For athletes and non-athletes alike, the college experience — with its mascots, marching bands, and longstanding traditions — often breeds lifelong loyalty in fans,” the publication wrote for the category. “We asked our readers to vote for the absolute best college experiences for sports fans and these 10 American colleges and universities have come out on top.”

Here’s what USA Today wrote about UConn:

The women’s basketball team at UConn has been one of the most successful teams in the nation, with 11 national championships and a record-breaking 111-game winning streak. The men’s program has also enjoyed success, landing two tournament titles in the last decade. — USA Today’s 10Best

Here’s the top ten:

UConn Florida State Alabama Florida Indiana LSU Wisconsin Penn State Michigan Notre Dame

A panel of experts submitted the nominees. 10Best editors narrowed the field to select the final Readers’ Choice Awards nominees. Readers then voted once per category per day.