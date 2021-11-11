UConn names former UCLA coach Jim Mora as next head football coach

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has named a new head football coach.

Jim Mora will become the 32nd head coach in the program’s history.

The university says Mora will be designated as an assistant coach through the end of the 2021 UConn football season, allowing him to carry out duties including recruiting responsibilities through Nov. 27.

He will officially start as head football coach on Nov. 28.

According to a press release from the university, Mora and UConn have agreed to a five-year deal through the 2026 season and he will earn $1.5 million during his first year. The agreement also includes an opportunity for Mora to earn an additional $200,000 annually in performance incentives.

“Getting to know Jim Mora over the last several days has been a terrific experience,” said Director of Athletics David Benedict in the release. “Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity, and he possesses the experience and the energy to lead our football program back to success. Jim is excited and undaunted by this challenge, and we both know that this program has great potential. I’m certain that, under Coach Mora’s leadership, UConn football will once again realize that potential.”

Mora brings 31 years of coaching experience in both college ranks and the NFL to UConn.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to become the head football coach at the University of Connecticut,” Mora said in the release. “UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation. This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes on the team and am eager to get to work.”