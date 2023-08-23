STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The wait is over for UConn football fans.

UConn head football coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday that senior Joe Fagnano will start for the Huskies when they open the 2023 season next week.

Fagnano beat out sophomore Zion Turner and redshirt junior Ta’Quon Roberson.

“It was a hard-fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room,” Mora said. “Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp. Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp, and we feel like he puts in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”

Fagnano transferred to UConn from the University of Maine last spring and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He played three seasons for the Black Bears, playing under UConn offensive coordinator Nick Charlton who was Maine’s head coach.

UConn will open the season on Aug. 31 against North Carolina State University. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Rentschler Field.

