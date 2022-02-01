UConn pays Kevin Ollie $11.1 million, says it considers matter closed

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie reacts during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa in Hartford, Conn. An NCAA panel on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — After an arbitrator ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, the university said Tuesday it has complied with the arbitration and paid him around $11.1 million.

Ollie, a former UConn point guard who led the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was terminated in the spring of 2018 after the school reported it was investigating numerous potential NCAA violations in his program.

In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018.

Ollie’s attorney Jacques Parenteau and co-counsel William Madsen had argued UConn failed to meet its burden under an agreement between the school and the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie was a member. That agreement required a showing of serious misconduct in order to fire an employee for “just cause” and also afforded Ollie other union protections.

The school had argued that Ollie’s transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.

The university said Ollie would have been paid this amount under the remainder of his contract had he remained employed through May 31, 2021 or terminated without cause.

In a statement, the university said it strongly disagreed with the arbitrator’s decision, but said Tuesday it plans no further legal action in the case. The university considers the matter closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.