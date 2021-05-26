UConn provides updates to its COVID-19 protocols for campuses

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut updated its COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, following recent changes to the CDC and State of Connecticut guidelines. Major changes include:
- Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required for indoor spaces on campus, such as offices, buildings, classrooms, laboratories, dining halls, and other dining areas.
- The UConn Recreation Center will be open with limited hours and access this summer. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required.
- Masks are not required for fully vaccinated visitors to athletic events but are still required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated.
- Capacity limits are lifted for outdoor gatherings where a six-foot distance is maintained, but masks are recommended in some situations. The wearing of masks is recommended for people who are unvaccinated.
- Masks will continue to be required on public transportation, including UConn buses.
- Masks are still required in libraries, museums, and performing arts facilities