UConn provides updates to its COVID-19 protocols for campuses

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut updated its COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, following recent changes to the CDC and State of Connecticut guidelines. Major changes include:

  • Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required for indoor spaces on campus, such as offices, buildings, classrooms, laboratories, dining halls, and other dining areas.
  • The UConn Recreation Center will be open with limited hours and access this summer. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required.
  • Masks are not required for fully vaccinated visitors to athletic events but are still required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated.
  • Capacity limits are lifted for outdoor gatherings where a six-foot distance is maintained, but masks are recommended in some situations. The wearing of masks is recommended for people who are unvaccinated.
  • Masks will continue to be required on public transportation, including UConn buses.
  • Masks are still required in libraries, museums, and performing arts facilities

