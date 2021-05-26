UConn provides updates to its COVID-19 protocols for campuses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- The bill expanding online gaming and sports betting in Connecticut passed in the State Senate Tuesday night and it now heads to the governor's desk. He is expected to sign it within the next 24-hours, but some fear it's a bad bet.

Gov. Lamont tells News 8, “We want to get this going. We want to get this down to the Bureau of Indian affairs for approval as quickly as we can. Football season is coming in a few months so let’s go.”