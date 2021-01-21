UConn reports athletic deficit increase to $43.5 million

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The deficit in the University of Connecticut’s athletic department rose by $1.2 million during the last fiscal year to $43.5 million, according to the school’s annual report to the NCAA.

UConn released the fiscal report on Wednesday. It said the gap, which last year was among the highest in Division I, was covered by $37 million in direct support from the university and $6.5 million in student fees.

Revenue from men’s basketball fell from $6 million to $5 million; women’s basketball revenue dropped from $4.5 million to $4 million and football revenue fell from $3.3 million to $2.3 million.