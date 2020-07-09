 

UConn rowing team considers Title IX response to elimination

by: Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s rowing coach Jen Sanford says she isn’t looking for a villain to blame for the school’s cost-cutting decision to eliminate her program.

She just wants to find a way to save the athletic opportunities her program provides for about 60 women each year. That is why she is exploring the possibility of a Title IX lawsuit.

Athletic director David Benedict says UConn considered the Title IX implications before it announced last month that it will eliminate women’s rowing, men’s swimming and diving, men’s cross-country and men’s tennis following the 2020-21 school year.

