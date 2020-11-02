UConn: In-person attendance at Gampel Pavilion to be limited to families of student-athletes, coaches

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s athletics department announced Monday that no fans will be allowed at athletic events at Gampel Pavilion this winter.

University officials said the state’s public health officials have ruled that in-person attendance at the pavilion will initially be limited to families of the student-athletes and coaches.

They will have to adhere to public health guidelines including mask-wearing, social distancing and observing the state’s travel advisory policy.

“Should conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic improve over the course of the 2020-21 basketball season, the directive can be adjusted,” they said.

“I would like to thank the Department of Public Health and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their guidance and expertise throughout this process,” Director of Athletics David Benedict said. “I know some of our fans will be disappointed but their health and safety, along with the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and university community, is our top priority.”