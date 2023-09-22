NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd will host basketball camps this weekend in Connecticut.

The sophomore guard, former McDonald’s All-American, National Player of the Year, and 3-time USA Basketball gold medalist will return this coming season after a knee injury.

Attendees can learn new skills and drills and participate in competitive games, giveaways and Q&A sessions.

The first camp will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chippen Hills Middle School in Bristol. Thirty hand-selected middle and high school girls will get to develop their basketball skills alongside Fudd at Chippen Hills Middle School. The camp aims to give students insight into Fudd’s training techniques, experiences and expertise.

The second camp is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Coventry High School. It’s open to boys and girls of all ages and will allow the community to connect and interact with Fudd.

A portion of the proceeds from Sunday’s event will be donated to Coventry High School to support year-round sports.

Click here to register for the events.