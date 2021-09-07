UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it.

Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about the football team, the coach leaving and the decision to pay him out.

“Randy Edsall out… Is that a good thing or a bad thing? I think it is a bad thing, but I think we will be able to adapt and overcome,” said freshman Derek Zielinski.

“I think it is a good thing, why? He wasn’t doing his job, it’s supposed to be a good football program, when was the last time they were good?” said junior Mikey Bobinski.

While nothing has been officially announced, Edsall will receive somewhere between a $2.5 and 3 million dollar payout, and he is not alone. Former Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie has been suing the University of Connecticut because they refused a payout.

On the academic side, Former President Tom Katsouleas now gets $335,000 a year to teach after resigning from his position this past spring. Susan Herbst is also paid $335,000 to teach following her tenure as UConn president.

“It seems like everybody is getting paid to get kicked out the door, I mean what’s going on?” Bobinski said.

“I get it, because of the contract that he probably had, obviously it kind of sucks,” said junior Evan Novosad.

Settlement or not, new coach or not, the mood on campus involves sympathy for the football players, the athletes who go out and grind it out on the gridiron who are now having to deal with a shuffled deck.

“It throws off the team, why would you not quit at the beginning of the season, why would you lose a game or two and then say ‘it’s not for me, I’m leaving…’ It kind of screws over the football players,” said sophomore Sarah Boone.

“I think I am feeling a little bit bad for the team just because I feel like it is a little discouraging for him to announce after two losses, ‘I’m going to hit the road.’ But I think also it might light a fire under their butts for the rest of the season,” said sophomore Anna Leandri.

These kinds of contracts are typical across the country in colleges and universities, but students say it’s still hard to stomach.