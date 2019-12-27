UConn: Three students diagnosed with mumps during Fall 2019 semester

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Student Health and Wellness center informed students and employees of the Storrs campus Monday that three enrolled students have contracted the mumps during the Fall 2019 semester.

The Health and Wellness Center says students are required to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine for protection against the virus to attend class. Some students who are at higher risk for developing mumps may need to get a third dose.

The mumps is spread through droplets, like from sneezing or coughing.

The CDC says symptoms of the mumps can include:

Puffy cheeks

Tender, swollen jaw

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Students with these signs and symptoms are advised to seek care from UConn’s Student Health and Wellness center, which is open during the winter session, or their primary doctor.

There is no increased risk for students at UConn’s regional campuses, UConn Health or UConn Law at this time.

