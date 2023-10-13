STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – How do you know when the college basketball season is upon us? First Night!

The UConn basketball program kicks off its season Friday night with its annual First Night event, which will be student-focused for the second straight year. A select number of season ticket holders were also able to purchase tickets.

First Night will include player introductions, a student halfcourt shot where they can win $10,000, a three-point contest and a dunk contest.

Tickets for the popular events went on sale earlier this week and the university said that they were sold out within 15 hours.

Students who were not able to get a ticket to First Night can still try to get one by getting into the North Entrance standby line.

Below is the timeline for First Night 2023: