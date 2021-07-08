UConn to reinstate women’s rowing team

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut will be reinstating their women’s rowing team for two years after eliminating it last year due to funding issues.

Last year, UConn eliminated the women’s rowing program along with three men’s teams.

The university said in a statement Thursday, UConn said, in part,

“Three men’s teams and one women’s team (rowing) were eliminated [last year] following a comprehensive review of the athletics department, including its Title IX obligations. A major factor in the decision to eliminate the rowing team was that their facilities, which are not owned by UConn, are in need of potentially significant and costly upgrades. We continue, as we must, to assess our compliance with Title IX and we have determined that additional participation opportunities for female student-athletes are necessary at this time. Accordingly, we have agreed to reinstate the women’s rowing team for two years and to stay the pending litigation initiated by members of the rowing team.“

The university says they’ll take those two years to “conduct a more detailed assessment of the costs associated with possible program upgrades and work to secure the potential long-term reinstatement of the rowing program.”