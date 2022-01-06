UConn to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for fans at home games

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Athletics will soon require fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours before the game.

The university said the new requirement will go into effect for the women’s basketball game against Xavier on Saturday, Jan. 15 and will apply to all, including UConn students, ages 12 and over.

Proof of vaccination can be shown in a physical or digital form. It can be demonstrated by displaying a CDC-issued vaccination record card or a photo of the card. Fans can also use the CT WiZ portal to access their digital vaccination record.

Unvaccinated fans will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours before a game. Negative PCR or rapid antigen tests will be accepted; at-home test results will not. Proof of a negative test will also be accepted in a physical or digital form.

Those who have previously received a medical or religious exemption will also have to show a negative test result.

Fans must also provide a form of ID along with their vaccination or negative test record.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, fans, coaches and staff is our main priority.  We will continue to evaluate the situation around the on-going pandemic and will adjust policies as necessary to ensure our commitment to safety,” the university wrote in the announcement on its website.

Doors open 60 minutes prior to gametime at the XL Center and 90 minutes prior to game time for on-campus events. Fans are being encouraged to arrive early to home games to expedite the entry process.

All attendees ages two and over must also wear a face covering unless they are eating and drinking.

