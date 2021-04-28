UConn trustees green-light $70 million on-campus hockey rink

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a new $70 million plan to build a 2,600-seat hockey rink on campus, a facility that will be smaller and much more expensive than originally anticipated.

The school began planning a 4,000-seat rink in 2013 when its men’s hockey program joined Hockey East, one the nation’s top conferences.

In 2018, trustees approved $45 million plan for a 2,500-seat rink that was expected to open this year. But that plan fell through when it became clear that the facility could not be built with that budget.