STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The state will celebrate the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team this weekend with a grand parade, according to a tweet Tuesday afternoon from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The Huskies won their fifth NCAA national title on Monday night in Houston after a 76-59 victory over San Diego State University.

A victory parade is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in downtown Hartford. It will start at the capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street. It will then go north through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, before going east onto Jewell Street, north onto Trumbull Street and then end at the intersection with Asylum Street.

A map of the parade route for UConn’s celebration, scheduled for Saturday in Hartford.

The team is expected to give speeches at noon at the XL Center.

The team will return to a welcome home rally at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Gampel Pavilion.

The campus was rocked with unrest late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning as students climbed buildings, lit fires, smashed out windows and dismantled light posts. By midday Tuesday, 15 people had been arrested and charged with various crimes, and 16 people had been hospitalized.

The Huskies may have another trip on the horizon after President Joe Biden said he looked forward to hosting the team at the White House.