STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team is moving on to the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament.

UConn faced off in the showdown against Baylor University on Monday night at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

The UConn women won against Baylor with a 77-58 game score.

UConn, Baylor meet 2 years after close March Madness clash

UConn’s rivalry against Baylor University upped the energy from fans.

Students lined up outside to cheer their team on.

“It helps women sports be who they are today,” said Jessica Lockwood, a junior. “It helps show that we are women, and we are powerful.”

They’ll have to miss class at the end of this week because they’ll have to take a plane to Seattle. That’s where they’re holding the women’s sweet 16 this year. UConn will play Ohio State University sometime on Saturday.

The men are also in the Sweet 16. They head to Las Vegas today to prepare to play Arkansas Thursday night.