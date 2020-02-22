UConn women win 7th straight AAC title, top UCF 66-53

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 UConn to a 66-53 win over UCF and the outright regular-season championship in the American Athletic Conference.

Anna Makurat added 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 12 of her 14 in the second half for the Huskies, They have won 50 conference regular-season or tournament titles in their 46 seasons.

Masseny Kaba scored 14 points and Kay Kay Wright had 12 to lead UCF, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

The Huskies have never lost an American Athletic Conference game. They are exiting the conference to rejoin the Big East next season.