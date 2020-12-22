 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

UConn women’s basketball announces game changes during BIG EAST Conference

UConn Huskies

by:

Posted: / Updated:
uconn-huskies-logo_large-550x3921_345825

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The BIG EAST Conference has made several game date changes regarding women’s basketball.

The UConn women’s basketball team will now compete against DePaul on Dec. 29. The Huskies will travel to Marquette on Feb. 5 and host Marquette on March 1.

Previously, UConn was scheduled to play a home-and-home against Marquette on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, and were previously scheduled to play DePaul on Feb. 21.

Game dates were changed due to the adjusted travel schedules of teams during the holiday break, a release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive at Saint Francis Hospital Tuesday

News /

More help is coming to small businesses in Connecticut amid the pandemic

News /

More help is coming to small businesses in Connecticut amid the pandemic

News /

Hartford Public Library's downtown location temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

News /

Big changes to CT's travel advisory amid one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, COVID pandemic

News /

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Hartford Hospital

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss