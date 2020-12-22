UConn women’s basketball announces game changes during BIG EAST Conference

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The BIG EAST Conference has made several game date changes regarding women’s basketball.

The UConn women’s basketball team will now compete against DePaul on Dec. 29. The Huskies will travel to Marquette on Feb. 5 and host Marquette on March 1.

Previously, UConn was scheduled to play a home-and-home against Marquette on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, and were previously scheduled to play DePaul on Feb. 21.

Game dates were changed due to the adjusted travel schedules of teams during the holiday break, a release said.