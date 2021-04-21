UConn Women’s Basketball brings back championship player Morgan Valley as Asst. Coach

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Women’s Basketball alumna and three-time national champion Morgan Valley is coming back to the team as an assistant coach.

Head coach Geno Auriemma made the announcement Wednesday morning. The team is still waiting for the employee onboarding process to be complete.

Valley played for the Huskies from 2000-2004 and was a member of the ’02, ’03, and ’04 NCAA Championship teams.

She’s coming back to the Huskies with 16 years of coaching experience from over half a dozen institutions including UMass, Virginia Tech, Washington, and Arizona.

For the last two seasons, Valley was the head coach for the University of Hartford Hawks women’s basketball.

Valley is taking the place of Shea Ralph, who was hired as Vanderbilt’s new women’s basketball coach.