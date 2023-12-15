STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A sophomore forward for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team will be out for the rest of the season.

The team announced Friday that Ayanna Patterson will be out for the rest of the 2023-2024 season after she underwent surgery Thursday on her left knee.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma released the following state regarding Patterson:

“Ayanna’s been dealing with patellar tendonitis since high school. She’s been rehabbing and undergoing treatments and decided with our medical staff that it was time to take care of the issue. We’ll support Yanna through her rehab process and we anticipate she’ll make a full recovery. We look forward to having her back with the team on the court.”

As a freshman last season, Patterson appeared in 30 games and averaged 2.2 points a game. She, however, has not appeared in a game this season.

