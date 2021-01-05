UConn women’s basketball game at Baylor Thursday cancelled due to Baylor coach testing positive for COVID-19

Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson, left, talks withteammate Christyn Williams during the second half of an NCAA exhibition women’s college basketball game against Vanguard in Storrs, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Baylor has been canceled.

The cancelation of the game is due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Baylor women’s basketball program. According to the Baylor Athletics website, their head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Mulkey released the following statement:

“On December 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on December 28. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

The Huskies next scheduled game will now be this Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Providence at the Gampel Pavilion.