UConn women’s basketball game at Baylor Thursday cancelled due to Baylor coach testing positive for COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Baylor has been canceled.
The cancelation of the game is due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Baylor women’s basketball program. According to the Baylor Athletics website, their head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Mulkey released the following statement:
“On December 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on December 28. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”
The Huskies next scheduled game will now be this Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Providence at the Gampel Pavilion.