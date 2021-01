Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson, left, talks withteammate Christyn Williams during the second half of an NCAA exhibition women’s college basketball game against Vanguard in Storrs, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn women’s basketball game that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 against Villanova has now been postponed.

According to UConn officials, the postponement is due to Villanova women’s basketball being on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

| SCHEDULE UPDATE |



Our game vs. Villanova scheduled for this Saturday is postponed. https://t.co/iF02f9Dzg7 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 12, 2021

The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.