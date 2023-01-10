STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut announced changes to the women’s basketball schedule.

UConn’s game against DePaul at Gampel Pavilion has been moved from January 8 to January 23 at 7 p.m. Additionally, UConn’s game at Seton Hall has been moved from January 19 to January 17.

The UConn-DePaul game had been postponed due to the Huskies not having enough scholarship players due to multiple injuries.

Due to the UConn-DePaul game having to move, the UConn-Seton Hall date was moved to alleviate compression.

Tickets and parking passes for the UConn-DePaul game will be valid for the new date.