STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn is now ranked third in the nation, according to the latest Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies moved up two spots after defeating Texas, who was previously ranked No. 3, and No. 10 North Carolina State this past week.

The Huskies are now 3-0 on the season. South Carolina remains the top-ranked team in the nation, and Stanford is No. 2.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma sees losses by the top teams as a good thing for the sport.

“It’s a great sign for women’s basketball, I think that now you can’t just walk into the gym and you know, roll it out there and go, ‘Yeah, well, we’re a top 10 team in the country, and we can just roll over (you). Just because you’re unranked,’” he said. “I think those days are over.”

Auriemma sees the trend continuing as the season progresses.

“I think if this keeps up, that’s the kind of thing that’s made March Madness,” he said. “The madness that is on the men’s side, right? And we need some of that madness on the women’s side. More of it.”

UConn plays its next game Friday against Duke in Portland, Oregon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.