STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball will be without their leading scorer Azzi Fudd for an unspecified time after she reinjured her right knee on Jan. 15 against Georgetown.

“No timeline will be released for Fudd’s return to play,” the athletic department said in a statement.

The sophomore star was battling for a rebounding position in the first half Sunday when she banged knees with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins. Fudd left the game and did not return.

Fudd was playing in just her second game back after missing the previous eight after hurting that knee in December.

No. 5 UConn hosts Butler Saturday at noon.