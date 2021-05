Things are looking alright over the next few days with warmer weather moving in for Sunday. First off, it's a "shower chance" type of week ahead with rain possible on more days than not. Keep in mind, many of us will stay dry most days but we could get a few showers overnight tonight, again tomorrow night, more widespread rain Wednesday, and another chance at the end of next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Lows around 50.