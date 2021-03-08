UConn women’s basketball team wins 2021 Big East Championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Huskies won the Big East Championship game against Marquette University’s Golden Eagles Monday night. This is Geno Auriemma and the Huskies’ 19th Big East Championship win.

The last time the Huskies tried to win this title they lost to Notre Dame 61-59 at the XL Center in Hartford back in 2013.

The final score of Monday’s game: 73-39.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers was named 2021 Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

News 8’s Erik Dobratz was one of the lucky ones to be inside the Mohegan Sun Arena Monday for the big game. Spectators were not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic occupancy restrictions.

“I’ve never been more proud of any team, to be honest with you, Geno Auriemma said after the game. “All these young kids and how much they have grown up over the course of four, five months. It’s really been refreshing to watch. This team is a together team. There is no doubt about that. They all know who’s who and what’s what. They’ve grown up together…My life was changed tonight because I got a chance to see the way they celebrated, that was worth waiting 6 months for.”