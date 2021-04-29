UConn women’s rowers file lawsuit seeking to save program

(AP)– Members of UConn’s women’s rowing team have filed a federal lawsuit alleging UConn’s plan to eliminate their program violates their civil rights.

Twelve rowers are named as defendants in the suit, which was filed as a class action on behalf of the entire team, citing Title IX, the federal law that ensures equal access to education for women, including in athletics.

UConn says it took Title IX into consideration before deciding last year to eliminate rowing and three men’s athletic programs. The move was made as part of budget cuts in the athletic department.