UConn women’s rowers file lawsuit seeking to save program

UConn Huskies

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP)– Members of UConn’s women’s rowing team have filed a federal lawsuit alleging UConn’s plan to eliminate their program violates their civil rights.

Twelve rowers are named as defendants in the suit, which was filed as a class action on behalf of the entire team, citing Title IX, the federal law that ensures equal access to education for women, including in athletics.

UConn says it took Title IX into consideration before deciding last year to eliminate rowing and three men’s athletic programs. The move was made as part of budget cuts in the athletic department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

UConn trustees green-light $70 million on-campus hockey rink

News /

PD investigating 3-car crash in Tolland

News /

37-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Ellington

News /

Vernon COVID vaccine clinic quick to pivot after pause on J and J vaccine

News /

Five UConn dorms in residential quarantine to stop spread of COVID

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss