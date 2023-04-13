STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut men’s basketball forward Adama Sanogo has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to a post from his Instagram page.
Sanogo received the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award in 2023. He was also a two-time recipient of the First-Team All-Big East in 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Sanogo received the Big East All-Freshman Team.
As a junior at UConn, Sanogo scored an average of 17.8 points and eight rebounds a game.
In six NCAA Tournament games in 2023, Sanogo averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, with four double-doubles and eight blocked shots.
Sangogo shared the following message with his fans on Thursday: Thank you UConn. Thank you to the best fans in the country that have supported me from the first day I got to Storrs. Thank you to the incredible support and guidance from Coach Hurley and the staff. They invested the time and energy to making me a better player and person. Most importantly thank you to my family, and support system that has always allowed me to focus on reaching my dreams and have sacrificed so much for me. I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called. I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home.