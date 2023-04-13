STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut men’s basketball forward Adama Sanogo has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to a post from his Instagram page.

Sanogo received the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award in 2023. He was also a two-time recipient of the First-Team All-Big East in 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Sanogo received the Big East All-Freshman Team.

As a junior at UConn, Sanogo scored an average of 17.8 points and eight rebounds a game.

In six NCAA Tournament games in 2023, Sanogo averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, with four double-doubles and eight blocked shots.