UConn’s Bueckers to play in WBCA All-America team, awarded Women’s Naismith Player of the Year

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) during a break in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UMass-Lowell, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Women’s Basketball freshman guard Paige Bueckers continues to be recognized for her performance on the court.

On Saturday, it was announced that Bueckers had won the 2021 Women’s Naismith Player of the Year award. She was also selected to be part of the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team.

Earlier this week, Bueckers won the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award and is the first freshman to do so.

The UConn Women’s Basketball team made it to the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, where UConn saw defeat against Arizona Friday night, with a final score of 69-59.