UConn’s HuskyTHON ‘Day of Strength’ kicks of virtually, in-person Wednesday

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is gearing up for this year’s HuskyTHON!

UConn is kicking things off Wednesday, March 10. Their annual ‘Day of Strength’ is a day students work together to raise $200,000 in 24 hours for Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

The fundraising challenge will be live-streamed this year for anyone to watch, but there are going to be a few COVID-19 safe in-person activities happening, too.

In-person dancing will happen in shifts to maintain social distancing. People can also ‘Zoom in’ to participate.

“That’s really what it’s all about, coming together as a community. We wanted to offer those in-person components but especially make it accessible and be able to include as many people as possible,” Mitchell Lisowski, VP of Communications for HuskyThon told News 8.

The funds raised on ‘Day of Strength’ will be put towards HuskyThon’s year-long total. That number will be revealed at HuskyTHON 2021 on March 20-21.

This is the 22nd year of the event.