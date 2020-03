UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s senior forward Kyla Irwin suffered a fractured left elbow in the Huskies’ game vs. USF Sunday. She will undergo surgery to repair the elbow Monday afternoon.

Irwin played in 28 games this season with 18 starts. She averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Huskies face Cincinnati in the Championship Game of the AAC Tournament Monday night at 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena.