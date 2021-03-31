UConn’s James Bouknight says he’ll forego final two years with Huskies and enter the NBA draft

Connecticut’s James Bouknight drives past Creighton’s Antwann Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals in the Big East men’s tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn sophomore James Bouknight has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard made his decision public Wednesday on social media, writing that being in a position to be part of the league is “a dream come true.”

Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game this season, but played in just 15 contests, missing eight games after undergoing elbow surgery in early January. He struggled in his final three games and made just 6 of 16 shots in the Huskies’ loss to Maryland in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

You can read his full statement below: