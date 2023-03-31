NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins will miss Friday’s open practice and media availability due to an unspecified illness.

Hawkins “was feeling under the weather this morning with a non-Covid illness and is resting at the team’s hotel,” the team said in a statement.

Hawkins scored 20 points in UConn’s 82-54 win over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

UConn takes on Miami Saturday night in the Final Four in Houston.

