(WTNH) – A well-known name in Connecticut was named on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list.

The 40 under 40 list shines a spotlight on influential individuals shaping business in 2020. The list includes founders, executives, investors, creators and more.

“They’re empowering others,” Fortune wrote. “They’re exploring new treatments for diseases that affect millions. They’re connecting people. They’re building upon their successes as athletes and entertainers. They’re trailblazing in their industries. And they’re even building new ones.

The list includes five broad categories: Venture and Startups, Culture and Society, Finance and Crypto, Tech and Innovation, and Health and Bioscience.

Bueckers, 21, was named in the Culture and Society category.

She has been on the sideline for the majority of the 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL, but she says she’s determined to get back on the court next year.

Bueckers turned down the opportunity to join the WNBA to remain a Husky. This decision came after she scored a multi-year endorsement deal with Gatorade last year. This was the brand’s first partnership with an NCAA player.

The basketball player also has “Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) deals with Crocs, StockX, Chegg, and Cash App.

Earlier this year, Governor Ned Lamont signed a law that allowed student-athletes in Connecticut to use their school’s name, logo, trademark, mascot, colors, copyrights and other defining insignia in their contracts.