UConn’s Walker, Auriemma pick up 2020 AAC Women’s Basketball honors

PROVIDENCE (WTNH) – UConn junior Megan Walker was named the Player of the Year as the American Athletic Conference revealed its 2020 regular-season women’s basketball awards on Friday. Walker joined head coach Geno Auriemma as a major award honoree from UConn, with Auriemma picking up conference Coach of the Year accolades.

Walker became the fourth different UConn player to earn American Player of the Year plaudits, joining Breanna Stewart (2014-16), Napheesa Collier (2017 co and 2019) and Katie Lou Samuelson (2017 co and 2018). A four-time Player of the Week choice during the 2019-20 regular season, Walker leads The American with 19.5 points per game, a 45.1 percentage on 3-point field goals and 6.9 defensive rebounds per game in 29 games (28 starts). She also ranks second in field goal percentage (48.3 percent), third in free throw percentage (82.1) and fourth in total rebounds (249) and rebounds per game (8.6) on the conference stat report.

Walker earned all-conference accolades for the second straight season as a unanimous American Athletic Conference First-Team selection, adding to a third-team nod as a sophomore last season. Walker and teammate Crystal Dangerfield are the 14th and 15th unanimous first-team all-conference players from UConn in The American era, the most in conference history.

Auriemma, who was named American Coach of the Year for the sixth time, led UConn to its seventh-straight American Athletic Conference regular-season championship in 2019-20, as the Huskies posted a 16-0 record in conference games. In those games, the Huskies averaged 82.0 points per game while allowing an average of 47.4 points. At No. 5 in the most recent Associated Press Poll and No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll heading into the postseason, UConn’s resume boasts a pair of wins over ranked opponents DePaul and Tennessee this season. Auriemma is an eight-time prior winner of the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award (1995, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2016 and 2017).