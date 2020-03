Connecticut’s Megan Walker, left, gestures to her team as associate head coach Chris Dailey, center, and head coach Geno Auriemma, right, look on during the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game against Jefferson, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH) — UConn Junior Megan Walker announced Saturday that she is leaving Storrs early to pursue a professional career and enter the WNBA draft.

Walker was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and had her best season as a Husky.

She led the team in scoring at 19.7 per game while also averaging more than 8 rebounds per game.

Women’s Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma says he supports her 100 percent and he wishes her the best going forward.