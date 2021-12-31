Wednesday’s UConn women’s basketball game at Georgetown canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The BIG EAST conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Georgetown, which was scheduled for Jan. 5.

Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST canceled several other UConn games this week amid COVID-19 concerns in the program.

According to the BIG EAST cancellation policy, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the game following the parameters of the policy.

Conference officials said tickets purchased for the game will be issued a full refund to the credit card on file for the ticket purchase. The refund will be made within the next five business days.

Should the game be rescheduled, fans who had tickets will have priority access, according to officials.