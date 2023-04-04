STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2023 NCAA Champion UConn Huskies return home on Tuesday, April 4. There will be a “Welcome Home” Rally held at Gampel Pavilion waiting on them.

Fans and students who wish to attend will need to claim a free ticket to the event. Doors to Gampel will open at 4:00 p.m., with the team expected to arrive at 5:00 p.m.

Students and the general public should visit the UConn website, and follow the links through the website announcement to claim their tickets.

The Huskies will land at Bradley International Airport around 3:30 p.m. and will make their way to campus via the following route:

Bradley Airport to I-91 South

to I-291 East

to I-84 East and Exit 68

then, Route 195 onto campus and Gampel Pavilion.

Media access is not allowed at the airport

Fans are encouraged to check UConn’s main social media accounts throughout the day on Tuesday for any updates.