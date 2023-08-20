STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The wait is almost over for University of Connecticut fans ready to welcome the team’s new starting quarterback.

The UConn football team will name who will take the honor on Monday.

The favorite appears to be Ta’Quon Roberson, who was out most of last season with a knee injury.

Freshman Zion Turner led the Huskies back to a bowl game, but during camp this month it appeared that Roberson had the edge for the job.

Nick Charlton, the team’s offensive coordinator, said Roberson has come a long way in his time at UConn.

“I mean, he’s an elite passer,” Charlton said. “I mean, he can throw the ball second to none. There’s a lot of guys I’ve been around that have the arm talent that he has, especially if he’s not a six-foot four quarterback, but he has movement skills. Obviously, he can run, and we’ll be able to do that. But, I think it’s running the show, being accurate, being on time. I think the game started to slow down a lot for him. You know, as he’s gotten older, he’s been able to see the game and, you know, you need those reps, you need a lot of reps. You got to see that stuff.”

The Huskies will open the season on Aug. 31 against North Carolina State University.