STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn men’s basketball team is now ranked 20th in the nation in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

The Huskies climbed five pots this week. UConn won three games last week against Buffalo, UNC-Wilmington, and Delaware State to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Huskies play their next game on Thanksgiving night against the University of Oregon in Portland, at the Phil Knight Invitational.

They will play the winner of Alabama/Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 25.