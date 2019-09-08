UCONN may have found new quarterback in loss to Illinois

(WTNH) — For the first time in years, UCONN Football fans have something they haven’t had in a long time: hope.

Huskies lost to Illinois today, but in a the process they just might have found a good quarterback.

Freshman Jack Zergiotis started the game today for an injured Mike Beaudry, and he was great!

His defense was the story early in the game: Tyler Coyle said he knew this play was coming and he was ready.

He stepped in front of the pass and was gone: 52 yards for the touchdown.

The Huskies jumped out to a 7-0 lead, added 2 field goals, and were up 13-0.

But, Lovey Smith’s fighting Illinois battle back: score 24 unanswered points.

Brandon Peters with all day to throw hits Daniel Baker in the end zone wide open for the touchdown.

At the half, Randy Edsall’s team was down 24-13.

3rd Quarter: Huskies get a turnover and cash in – march down the field.

Kevin Mensah with a great run, looks down twice, but sneaks into the end zone.

24-20 Illinois.

Down 31-23, Huskies had the ball twice, but couldn’t move it.

Zergiotis picked off and that seals the deal.

Huskies lose 31-23.

22 point underdogs, but almost pull off an upset.

After the game, an emotional Randy Edsall talks about his gritty group of Huskies.

Huskies are back in action in two weeks at Indiana.