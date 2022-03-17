BUFFALO, NY (WTNH) — The UConn Men’s Basketball team lost to New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night.

The final score was 70-63.

This is the second straight year the Huskies were eliminated in the opening round of the tournament.

Both teams were very slow out of the gate. Neither team could score.

UConn’s backcourt of RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin had a very quiet first half. UConn was down 32-22 at the break.

They made a couple of runs at the Aggies, tied the game a few different times but just could not get ahead.

The star of the game for the Aggies was Teddy Allen, who they call Teddy Buckets because he can score. Thursday night, he was amazing. 37 points for New Mexico State.

More importantly, he was 13-13 from the free throw line, making several big ones in the closing minute.

UConn outscored 12-5 in the final two minutes, and they lost the game.

“They obviously got a performance from Teddy Allen today that sent us home but probably just, just wish we had the opportunity to coach these guys longer. It’s a special group, it’s a great group. They’ve done so much for UConn these last couple years. So, you know, just sad,” UConn Men’s Head Basketball Coach Dan Hurley said following the game.

RJ Cole had 20 in the loss.

