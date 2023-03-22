The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is pictured on March 22, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team is readying itself for a Sweet 16 matchup against The University of Arkansas.

The teams will face off on Thursday in Las Vegas. The winner will move to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s been a successful tournament so far for the Huskies, who hosted a grand sendoff on Wednesday for the women’s basketball team. The team left for Seattle, where the women will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sweet 16 — the team’s 29th straight appearance in the round of 16.

UConn and Ohio State will meet at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ABC.