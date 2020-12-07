UConn men’s basketball team pauses all activities after member of the program tests positive

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team has paused all activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, the athletic department reported Sunday.

The athletic department said, in part, in a statement, “The UConn men’s basketball…team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.”

This is the second time the program has had to pause activities due to coronavirus concerns.

Saturday’s game against North Carolina State University was canceled after a member of the N.C. State program tested positive for the virus.

UConn was scheduled to open the Big East season on Friday, Dec. 11 at home against St. John’s. That game has been postponed.