UConn men’s basketball team returns to practice after week of full COVID-related quarantine

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team has returned to practice after a week of full quarantine after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The program said Sunday the team has returned to practice and now will enter a “modified quarantine that will allow them to practice as a team, but with additional risk mitigation strategies in place (such as masking) for the full 14 days.”

No additional positive COVID tests have been reported after daily testing of the team and staff.

Players, coaches, and staff are still required to wear masks at all times during practice until the end of the 14-day quarantine.

The program reports that positive coronavirus tests within the program and opposing team programs have made the season chaotic.

“Along with the stoppage of practices, UConn has had to postpone its first three BIG EAST Conference games during the pause, bringing the total to five games on UConn’s schedule affected by two pauses due to positive test results. Scheduled non-conference games against Vanderbilt and North Carolina State were canceled and league games against St. John’s, Georgetown, and Providence were postponed…In the past 39 days, since UConn’s first pause (Nov. 5), the Huskies have only been able to hold 11 practices and played three games.”

UConn’s next scheduled game is against Creighton on Sunday, Dec. 20, at Gampel Pavilion.