UConn rides bullpen to 5-2 win over Cowboys, forces rematch

Anthony Prato homered and three Connecticut relievers combined for seven shutout innings and 14 strikeouts, leading the Huskies to a 5-2 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday night at the NCAA Oklahoma City regional.

UConn forced a second regional final Monday, with the winner advancing to super regionals next week.

The Huskies (39-24) beat Nebraska 16-1 in an elimination game in the afternoon and then turned to their bullpen to keep their season going.

Caleb Wurster (5-1) came on after Jeff Kersten ran into trouble in the third inning, and he, CJ Dandeneau and Jacob Wallace held the Cowboys (38-19) in check the rest of the way. Wallace earned his 16th save.

The Huskies used three sacrifice flies to go up 3-0, and after Oklahoma State pulled within a run, Prato broke things open with a two-run shot to left.

Brett Standlee (3-2) went 6 2/3 innings and took the loss.

